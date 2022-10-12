Raiders’ Davante Adams faces amusement park ban after photographer shove

While Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams awaits potential discipline from the NFL after pushing a photographer to the ground on Monday night, a Missouri amusement took a stance on Tuesday.

Worlds of Fun, located about 10 miles north of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, wrote in a tweet that Adams was banned from the park.

“BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun,” the park tweeted.

Worlds of Fun also responded to a tweet from Silver Dollar City, another amusement park located in Branson, telling the park to follow suit. Instead, Silver Dollar City said they would give Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce free season passes after the 30-29 comeback win over the Raiders.

The photographer who was shoved filed a police report claiming he was injured. Adams reportedly could face a suspension over the incident. He came off the field after a route-running gaffe ended Las Vegas’ hopes of winning the game over their AFC West rivals. Adams had two touchdown catches.

Adams apologized for what he did in an interview with reporters and in a tweet.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Kansas City police detectives were investigating the incident.