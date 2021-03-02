Raiders cut 3 players who opted out last season over COVID-19 concerns

Three players from the Las Vegas Raiders who chose to opt out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns were cut by the team Monday.

Linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga were waived, and defensive back D.J. Killings was released, the Raiders announced in a short statement on Twitter.

They were the only players on the team to opt out of the season.

Eligwe, 26, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, where he played 14 games. He was waived before the start of the 2018 season and then signed with the New York Giants, where he played 10 games before being waived again in 2019. Eligwe was briefly signed to the New York Jets practice squad before joining the Raiders in December 2019.

Valoaga signed with the Detriot Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played in nine games but was waived before the start of the 2018 season. He played four games with the San Francisco 49ers before being claimed off waivers by the Raiders in December 2019.

Killings, 25, also an undrafted free agent, spent time on the practice squads of several teams before signing with the Raiders in May 2019. He spent his first season on the injury reserve list and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Monday’s roster moves help the Raiders clear up some much-needed cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, Las Vegas is around $7.195 million over the salary cap.