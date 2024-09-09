Raiders, Chargers players get involved in skirmish, and 2 are ejected

AFC West games got off to a wild start Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 behind running back J.K. Dobbins’ 135 rushing yards and one touchdown.

There was a lot of fight on the field even if the scoreboard didn’t necessarily show it.

In the fourth quarter, with about 3:40 left in the game, a fight broke out between several Chargers and Raiders players. It happened after Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey, which put Los Angeles up 22-10.

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby were among the handful of players involved in the skirmish. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer were ejected from the game.

Herbert finished the game with 144 yards on 17 of 26 passing. McConkey led the Chargers with five catches for 39 yards and a score. Johnston added three catches for 38 yards in the win.

Gardner Minshew II threw for 257 yards and a touchdown to running back Alexander Mattison. Minshew also threw an interception to Poona Ford. Jakobi Meyers led the Raiders with three catches for 61 yards.

It was Harbaugh’s first NFL win since Dec. 28, 2014, when he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

