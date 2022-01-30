FOX Sports Rafael Nadal wins 21st major title in Australian Open thriller over Daniil Medvedev January 30, 2022 close Video Rafael Nadal is alone at the mountain top. Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the Australian Open and pick up his 21st major tennis title on Sunday. Nadal won the match 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. It’s Nadal’s second Australian Open title and his first since 2009. Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to [email protected]