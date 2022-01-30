close

Video

Rafael Nadal is alone at the mountain top.

Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the Australian Open and pick up his 21st major tennis title on Sunday. Nadal won the match 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

It’s Nadal’s second Australian Open title and his first since 2009.