Rafael Nadal reaches first tournament final since 2022 French Open

For the first time since the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal will be playing in a tournament final.

Nadal, 38, rallied to defeat Duje Ajdukovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal of the clay-court Nordea Open on Saturday in a match that lasted nearly four hours.

“My opponent had one of the best backhands that I played against,” Nadal said. “It was very, very difficult, honestly, but I found a way to survive and be through to that final after a long time without being in a final. So that’s great news, and I’m very happy with that.”

The Spaniard opted not to play in Wimbledon earlier this month as he didn’t want to switch surface to grass and then back to clay and risk injury. He has been dealing with hip and abdominal injuries over the past year and a half and is looking to stay healthy ahead of the Paris Olympics that begin next week.

The 22-time grand slam champion will take part in the singles competition held at Roland Garros and will partner with the defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in doubles.

The last time Nadal played on a surface other than clay was January 1, 2024.

But Nadal’s day was not yet done with his single’s match. Following the semi-final victory, he will be seeking to play in the men’s doubles finals alongside Casper Rudd.

Nadal and Rudd will take on Orlando Ruz and Rafael Matos in the semi-final later on Saturday.

Nadal is seeking his 93rd career singles title and will either play Nuno Borges or Thiago Agustin Tirante in the final on Sunday.

Nadal won the Nordea Open in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

