Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, wanted to set the record straight when it came to the team’s recent coronavirus issues.

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was among a handful of players who must spend at least five days away from the team after they had close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. The trainer was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said none of the players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bush urged NFL fans following the latest drama around the team to not start a blame game.

“All these headlines should be starting off with ‘vaccinated staff member…’ then take it where you want it. But the reason we are missing 5 guys right now is because of a VACCINATED PERSON. Call it like it is,” she tweeted Tuesday.

“I don’t want to point fingers at the staff member either..he/she had no choice, they had to keep their job. It’s the rules that need to be addressed and changed because the vaccinated are putting others at risk. It’s very clear now.”

NFL rules state that only unvaccinated players are subjected to the five-day reentry period. Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while fully vaccinated players are required to be tested once every 14 hours.

Beasley has been a critic of NFL policies surrounding the coronavirus and the vaccine.

“I’m not spreading anything. I get tested every day. Do you? I’ve already had a teammate who was vaccinated be sent home for covid yesterday,” he said in a tweet last month. “Luckily he caught it on Monday. Cause if it was Tuesday he would’ve given it to everyone for a whole week before being tested again.”

The NFL essentially lifted all restrictions for vaccinated players, but a memo from the NFLPA earlier this month said it would recommend daily testing for all players and staff due to the rise in cases and the delta variant.

