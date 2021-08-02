Quinn Ewers made his decision — he’s going to college.

Ewers, a five-star quarterback out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and the No. 1 recruit in his draft class, said that he will skip his senior year and enroll at Ohio State one year early. Ewers made the announcement on social media on Monday afternoon.

“Over the past few weeks, following Texas’ UIL informing me I would be prohibited from profiting off my own name, image, and likeness, I’ve taken time to think about what lies ahead of me, both in the short and long term,” Ewers wrote. “It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation, as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with the teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside for the past three years.”

Ewers continued: “However, following conversations with my family and those I know have my best interests in mind, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enroll at Ohio State and begin my career as a Buckeye. This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career. At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to earn my high school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me.”

Ewers originally committed to Texas, but he changed his mind and announced that he would attend Ohio State last November. With Justin Fields now on the Chicago Bears, the Buckeyes will have an open competition at the position heading into the 2021 season. Other quarterbacks under scholarship on the depth chart include Jack Miller, C.J. Stroud, and Kyle McCord.

Ewers, who is 18 years old, has offers from local and national companies to profit off his name, image, and likeness. According to Yahoo! Sports, one local company called Holy Kombucha is including cash and equity in its offer.

Ewers’ parents, Curtis and Kristen, want Quinn to stay in school, but the state’s UIL informed the family that if he made money off his name, image and likeness, it would violate the state’s legislation on NIL. Ewers wouldn’t have been able to sign with any companies until he was done playing sports in high school.

In two seasons as a starter at Southlake Carroll, Ewers threw for 6,445 passing yards and 73 touchdowns. Ewers’ decision to skip out on his senior year of high school may be the first of what is to come for future top athletes.