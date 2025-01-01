Quinn Ewers’ former Texas teammate posts cryptic message after rumor of $6 million offer for QB to transfer

Quinn Ewers reportedly has a $6 million NIL offer to move away from Texas, but one former Longhorn seems to believe that would be a massive mistake.

On3 Sports reported Tuesday that Ewers has a massive offer for him to stay in the collegiate ranks and enter the transfer portal instead of turning pro.

Ewers made the decision to come back to school in 2024, but with a subpar season for his standards, his draft stock has fallen.

But Johntay Cook, who played with Ewers in each of the last two seasons, says the school would regret it.

In replying to the report on X, Cook said the school would be “wasting yall money [for real].” His X account has since been made private.

Cook played for the Longhorns in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Washington. With the Longhorns, he caught 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 20 total games.

Ewers does have Texas as the fifth seed in the College Football Playoff, and they face Arizona State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

A majority of the questions about Texas quarterbacks entering the transfer portal have been directed toward redshirt freshman Arch Manning . He shot down rumors of that happening on Monday.

“I mean, I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything,” the redshirt freshman said, per Rivals . “So, I don’t really know about it, about all the windows and everything.”

Notre Dame was examined in a Sports Illustrated post as a possible landing spot for Ewers since the team is set to see Riley Leonard leave after this season. However, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said the team had no plans on going to the transfer portal for a quarterback.

Ewers committed to Texas in 2020 but decommitted to join Ohio State. He only took two snaps with the Buckeyes in 2021 before transferring to Texas for the 2022 season.

