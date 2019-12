Quinn, Dimitroff to remain with Falcons in 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are keeping coach Dan Quinn for another season despite a second straight losing record.

The team also announced Friday that general manager Thomas Dimitroff will remain in his current role.

Owner Arthur Blank made the decision two days before the Falcons (6-9) close the season with a game at Tampa Bay.

The Falcons will go through an organizational restructuring, restoring team president and CEO Rich McKay to a bigger role in the football operations.

Quinn and Dimitroff will now report directly to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight of football operations. McKay will report to the owner on all football-related matters.

In addition, the Falcons announced that former Tampa Bay coach Raheem Morris will take over from Quinn as defensive coordinator.