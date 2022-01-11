Alabama got a lucky break early in the fourth quarter of the national championship game against Georgia on Monday night.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama was able to get some pressure on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. It appeared Bennett was able to throw the ball away before he was tackled for a loss.

The ball bounced away and into the hands of Brian Branch, who then stepped out of bounds. The officials would rule that the ball was actually fumbled by Bennett and recovered by Branch before the defender stepped out of bounds.

After further review, the call on the field stood.

College football fans debated whether it was the right call with some comparing Bennett’s fumble to Bryce Young’s non-fumble in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young would find Cameron Latu in the end zone for a touchdown. Alabama would fail to convert the 2-point conversion but would take the lead, 18-13.

It was Alabama’s first touchdown of the game as they kicked four field goals prior to the 3-yard touchdown pass from Young to Latu.

It’s clear the call to rule Bennett’s pass attempt a fumble instead of incomplete will be a big moment of the game. It’s unclear just how much of an impact it will have on the final score.