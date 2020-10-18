Purdue's Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 days before first game

Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, just six days before the Boilermakers open their 2020 college season against Iowa.

“During Purdue’s daily COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test,” the school said in a statement. “He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation.”

Purdue is set to play its first game of the season on Saturday against Iowa.

Brohm is one of several head coaches in college football to test positive for COVID-19.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell tested positive for the virus and was forced to miss the team’s game against Miami back on Sept. 26. Kansas coach Les Miles missed consecutive games for the Jayhawks, and on Saturday, Florida’s Dan Mullen announced that he tested positive for the virus.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, but after he tested negative three straight times, he was able to coach the Crimson Tide in their 41-24 win over Georgia on Saturday night.