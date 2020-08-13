Purdue's Jeff Brohm presents plan to get Big Ten football started in February

Purdue Boilermakers football coach Jeff Brohm presented a plan to reporters Thursday about the possibility of getting the season started on Feb. 27 and finishing on May 15.

Brohm proposed an eight-game schedule with a four- or six-team playoff. He also outlined a possible 2021 fall slate that would begin Oct. 2 with a monthlong training camp leading up to the start of the season, according to ESPN.

“When it got canceled, it was heartbreaking,” Brohm said of the Big Ten Conference’s decision. “You feel for guys that have worked their whole lives to get a chance to play football, and now they don’t have that. It made me angry, and it made me want to just do something about it. That’s why I put this together.”

Brohm said his major focus was the players’ health when it came to essentially playing two seasons in a calendar year. He included a reduced number of padded and contact practices. He also discussed weather when it came to playing in the spring, saying that northern teams could start their season on the road if needed.

“This isn’t a perfect plan, but it will prove that it can be done if people are willing to make sacrifices,” he said. “I wish we all could have been in conjunction as Power 5 conferences and done what was best for all, whether it was continue to play or back the season up or cancel. The fact it’s just a few of us right now, we have to find a way to make this work. It’s important we all put our thoughts together and do what’s best for college football and our student-athletes. I’ve been working on it nonstop. It just got fully done early this morning.

“I’m going to share it with anybody who wants to look at it.”