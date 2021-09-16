Purdue’s Big Bass Drum sidelined for football game vs. Notre Dame

Purdue will be looking for an upset win against Notre Dame on Saturday but will be without one of the key components of it program – “The World’s Largest Drum.”

When the Purdue All-American Marching Band takes the field, the university’s Big Bass Drum will not be there with the band members. Unfortunately, Notre Dame won’t let “The World’s Largest Drum” onto the field. According to the Indy Star, the drum can’t fit through the visiting tunnel and the band is barred from using the main tunnel to the field.

It’s the first time the Big Bass Drum will miss the performance since 1979. The drum has been a part of the marching band for 100 years and its history was chronicled in the latest Purdue University podcast “The is Purdue.”

“The World’s Largest Drum” is measured at over 10 feet tall and has been used at every home football game and parade since it was first constructed in 1921.

“It is operated by a crew of six, who not only take care of this university icon, but perform with it as well. Crew members perform tricks such as sharp turns, flips, jumping off the front, and riding on the top – and those are only the simple ones,” a description on PurdueDrumline.com reads.

Notre Dame is the No. 12 team in the AP poll, dropping four spots after a close victory against Toledo last week. Purdue is unranked. The two schools will meet for the first time since 2014.

Notre Dame has a seven-game win streak on the line dating back to 2008. However, wins in 2012 and 2013 were later vacated by the school over NCAA violations.