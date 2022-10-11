Protester claims Rams’ Bobby Wagner gave him concussion from tackle during demonstration: report

Alexander Taylor, the animal-rights activist who filed an assault report after being hit by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley during a demonstration last week said he suffered a concussion.

The Santa Clara Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Taylor filed a police report the day after he was tackled by the Rams players and was cited for running onto the field at Levi’s Stadium.

Direct Action Everywhere, the organization that took responsibility for the demonstration, posted a picture of Taylor and Allison Fluty, the other protester who was apprehended before getting on the field earlier in the game.

It showed a bloodied Taylor with his citation. The photo has since been taken down.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, said Taylor had a headache and reported “a concussion without loss of consciousness and a burn on his inner right bicep.”

However, that burn may have come from the pink smoke bomb he was running around with.

The demonstration was to raise awareness for two Direct Action Everywhere investigators who were on trial for multiple felonies after “rescuing” piglets from Circle Four Farms, which is owned by Smithfield Foods. They were unanimously found not guilty of burglary or theft for the rescue of the piglets, Lily and Lizzie.

Paul Darwin Picklesimer, one of the investigators, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that he doesn’t think Wagner and McKinley were right to tackle Taylor.

“I’m extremely grateful for Alex and Allison’s protest in support of our trial. Costco and Smithfield Foods fight hard to punish us for exposing animal abuse on their farms,” Picklesimer said. “I expect Bobby Wagner mostly wanted to help stop the protest, but a man so big and strong should not risk injuring anyone half their size. There are a lot of things that are more important than a sporting event, including the animal exploitation and environmental degradation perpetrated by Smithfield Foods.”

Fox News Digital also learned from a source familiar with the situation that Taylor is considering legal action against the Rams players and the NFL.

The NFL declined to comment to Fox News Digital when asked about the police report filed by Taylor, while the Rams initially didn’t answer a request for comment.

Wagner has since addressed the situation, saying, “You never know what that person’s got in their pocket, their hands, whatever.” His head coach, Sean McVay, also said recently he stands behind Wagner in this situation.

Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, another Direct Action Everywhere investigator, had their trial start last Monday for a 2017 incident.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, five activists were charged in the incident. While three took plea deals, Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with two third-degree felonies of burglary and a Class B misdemeanor count of theft.