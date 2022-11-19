Prosecutors drop charges against Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince stemming from August drug arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not face any charges stemming from drug arrest in Texas earlier this year, TMZ sports learned.

During a traffic stop in May, police discovered that Prince had two guns, a vape pen cannister and marijuana in his vehicle. The 28-year-old was arrested in August after test results on the cannister were returned.

Court documents revealed a grand jury’s decision to not charge the NBA player with possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors then dismissed the gun charges after the grand jury’s decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Authorities said Prince was driving with an expired registration when he was pulled over on May 19. Prince did alert officers that two weapons were in the car, police confirmed.

LEBRON JAMES STILL HAS ‘ITCH’ TO PLAY FOOTBALL, JALEN RAMSEY SAYS HE’D HAVE ‘NO CHANCE’

The former Baylor standout was then told to step out of the vehicle, and officers said a vape pen was found during their search for the guns. The marijuana was then found once authorities conducted an extended search.

The vape pen was then sent in to be tested. After the results were returned, police obtained a warrant for Prince’s arrest. He was taken into custody in Miami in August.

WARRIORS’ JAMYCHAL GREEN FINED FOR CURSING AT NBA REFEREE

Shortly after Prince’s arrest, the Timberwolves released a statement saying, “We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince’s legal representatives claimed the officers were not authorized to conduct a vehicle search.

“The charges were dropped because the search was clearly illegal,” Prince’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, said in a statement to TMZ. “On top of that, carrying a gun is legal in Texas, if not encouraged, and the amount of marijuana alleged to be in the vehicle was probably less than a usable quantity.”

Neither Prince nor Timberwolves’ officials have commented on the dismissal of the charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He has played for Minnesota since 2021 and has appeared in 15 games this season.