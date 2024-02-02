Prop bet pins Travis Kelce Super Bowl receptions against Taylor Swift’s platinum albums

The spotlight remains on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance as the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their status as the reigning Super Bowl champions when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The interest in the highly publicized relationship has even found itself a place in the world of sports betting.

Station Casinos’ STN Sports is offering odds for an unusual prop bet on whether the star tight end will have more receptions than Swift has platinum albums (10).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We realize how much attention this has received,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told Fox News Digital.

The odds opened up at +450 for 11 or more, +320 for exactly 10, and -260 for nine or less.

“We just wanted to be a bit creative and put up what we thought was an interesting and compelling receiving prop,” Esposito explained. “(Kelce) just came off a game with 11 receptions!”

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE TOP VOTER-GETTER FOR FAVORITE FOOTBALL STAR TO HAVE AS A NEIGHBOR

Kelce has had three, 10-plus reception games this season. In last year’s Super Bowl, Kelce registered six receptions.

One prop bet from other sportsbooks even includes wagers on a potential on-field proposal after the big game.

Interest in these prop bets followed Swift’s appearance on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Kelce also recently gushed over his relationship with the international pop star during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?” he replied. “Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.”

While Kelce confirmed he won’t be at the Grammys with Swift over the weekend, she plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned. Swift is even planning how she will spend her time in Nevada, the source added.

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.