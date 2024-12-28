Professional boxer Paul Bamba dead at 35, days after winning title bout

Professional boxer Paul Bamba unexpectedly died just days after being crowned WBA Gold Cruiserweight champion, his manager and family announced on social media. He was 35.

R&B singer and songwriter Ne-Yo issued a joint statement with Bamba’s family on social media Friday confirming the news of his passing. A cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement posted on Instagram read.

“He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

Bamba signed with Ne-Yo’s management company this year. He broke Mike Tyson’s record just six days prior to his death when he won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight championship to win 14 fights – all knockouts – in a single year.

“This year I set out with a goal. I did just that,” Bamba said in a post on Instagram after the fight.

“Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to, overcame and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances. 14 fights. 14 knockouts ending with the WBA GOLD cruiserweight world title,” he continued.

“Blessed to have my family, my team and all my supporters along the way. That being said if you got what some might call an ‘outlandish goal’ GO chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong!”

According to Reuters, Bamba had a 19-3 record with 18 knockouts, 14 of which came in 2024.