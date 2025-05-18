Pro wrestling star reveals fan crossed the line in bizarre encounter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling star Saraya Bevis posted a message for fans who come see her during autograph signings and photo-ops following a bizarre incident on Saturday.

Bevis wrote on social media that no fan should be trying to kiss her, especially on the mouth.

“Crazy I have to say this but. If you come to my signings.. please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH. He wasn’t able to because I moved. But Jesus f—-g Christ,” she wrote on X.

She explained in a subsequent video that the incident had occurred during a photo opportunity. She added that she was doing “OK” following the strange encounter.

“I managed to get away and he ended up leaving, so it’s good,” she said. “But I just want to put a PSA out there, I am a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger when it comes to my fans but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes just to be safer and to have a little bit of a boundary.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about that kind of stuff. So, going forward, I just want to stick to that.”

Bevis is known in the pro wrestling world as simply Saraya following her time with All Elite Wrestling. She was known as Paige during her run in WWE.

She was a two-time WWE Divas champion and was the youngest when she won it at 21. She was also the only WWE wrestler to hold the WWE Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Championship simultaneously.

In AEW, she won the Women’s World Championship once.

Bevis’ journey to professional wrestling was chronicled in the movie “Fighting with My Family.”