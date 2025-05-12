Pro wrestling legend Sabu dead at 60

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sabu, the pro wrestling legend who made a name for himself as a hardcore and violent wrestler in the ring, has died, WWE announced on Sunday. He was 60.

The wrestler, whose real name was Terry Brunk, performed his final event in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend and defeated Gamechanger Wrestling’s (GCW) Joey Janela in a no ropes barbed wire match.

PWInsider.com first reported Sabu’s death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away,” the company said in a statement. “WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.”

GCW added: “He was an outlaw and a gamechanger. He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come.

“His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, and… Long Live SABU.”

Sabu made an indelible impact on the world, and it was known by those who reacted to his death.

Sabu was the nephew of Ed Farhat, known in WWE as The Sheik, and won multiple championships across multiple companies.

He performed at several companies over the course of his career, including the United States Wrestling Association, Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Xtreme Pro Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Border City Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action, Lucha Libre AA Worldwide and All Elite Wrestling, among countless others.

He made a major impact with Extreme Championship Wrestling, participating in some of the most barbaric matches in sports entertainment and pioneering hardcore wrestling, helping the style become more mainstream.

At the height of his career, he was a triple crown champion in Extreme Championship Wrestling. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and was a tag-team champion three times. He also held the ECW World Television Championship and was the FTW heavyweight champion.