Pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash fires off hot take after skipping Independence Day celebration

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash revealed last week he didn’t celebrate the Independence Day holiday because “we’re not the home of the free.”

Nash appeared to respond to the backlash he received for a post about Congress passing the “big, beautiful bill.” President Donald Trump signed the bill on July 4. The bill includes key provisions that would permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and incorporates new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

Trump said the bill would “fuel massive economic growth” and “lift up the hard-working citizens who make this country run.”

Nash was among the critics.

“Happy 4 more trillion in debt day,” he wrote on X. “Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th….”

After bantering with other social media users about his take, Nash wrote he was happy to block some people.

“Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site,” he wrote. “I didn’t celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we’re not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you’re a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out.”

Nash, 65, was a full-time pro wrestler from 1990 to about the mid 2010s and made an indelible mark on the industry as a member of the New World Order faction in World Championship Wrestling. He also was a top star in WWE and Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

He is a two-time inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame.