Pro golf Steven Alker says caddie, Sam Workman, diagnosed with terminal cancer

Five-time PGA Tour Champions winner Steven Alker announced Thursday that his caddie, Sam Workman, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Alker, the reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner, made the heartbreaking announcement in a post on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that [Workman] has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Our hearts are broken for Sam and his family as they process this information, but in this uncertain time, we want them to know that they are not alone.”

Alker has been partnered with Workman since 2019. Since working together, Alker has won five tournaments on the PGA Tour Championship and was most recently awarded the Charles Schwab Cup in 2022.

“Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years,” Alker’s post read.

“He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter. We’ve had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He’s been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019.”

"Please join me and my family in sending out prayers to Sam and the Workman family in his time of need," the post continued. "He is surrounded with well wishes and much love from 'Team Alker' and could use even more, from old friends, new friends, Tour friends and family. Thank you all."

Workman, a 55-year-old Texas native, played golf for most of his life and has caddied in nearly 400 tournaments, according to Golf Channel. Alker and Workman met through a mutual friend.