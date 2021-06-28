Professional disc golfer James Conrad was thrust into the national spotlight over the weekend with an incredible ace to force a playoff at the Disc Golf World Championships.

Conrad needed the birdie on the 18th hole to force the extra hole against Paul McBeth at the course in Ogden, Utah. Conrad nailed the shot from 247 feet out and the crowd went crazy.

He would then go on to defeat McBeth in the playoff to win the championship.

“I’m slightly in disbelief,” Conrad said, via the tour’s website. “It was such a fun day. I had such a great card out there. Paul McBeth is such a great competitor; I’m honored to compete with him. Kevin and Calvin – such great humans to be playing disc golf with. To be able to make that shot from over 200 feet on 18 – it still almost doesn’t feel real. I mean, I saw it go in but it’s still hard to even believe.”

Both Conrad and McBeth finished 39 under par for the tournament.

Nathan Sexton, Chris Dickerson and Kevin Jones finished out the top five.

It was Conrad’s first win in 2021. He finished in second place three other times this season – at The Vintage Open, at the Portland Open and at the Putting Contest at the 2020 Pro Worlds.