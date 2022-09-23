Presidents Cup 2022: International Team winless as Team USA continues dominance on Day 2

website maker

The 2022 Presidents Cup is going how it usually goes — with continued dominance from the United States.

Team USA won the day 4-1 for the second day in a row, winning three matches and halving two others.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are the dynamic duo that keeps on giving. They took down Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2-and-1 with the help of a near ace from Thomas and a clutch putt on hole 15 from Spieth that clinched at least half a point.

Thomas is 8-0-2 in team match play at the Presidents Cup and 12-2-3, including Ryder Cup matches. Spieth is 18-6-3 in team match play and 10-2-1 in the Presidents Cup. He and Spieth improved to 6-2 as partners.

Sam Burns drained an 80-foot eagle putt on the seventh, but Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz were able to battle back from two down with six holes to go.

Munoz birdied the 13th, while both Scottie Scheffler and Burns bogeyed 17 to even the match heading to 18. Im and Scheffler both parred to halve the match.

Neither Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young nor Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were able to get beyond a one-up lead in their match that was halved.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele had another big win, going 3-and-2 on Hideki Matsuyama and 20-year-old Tom Kim. That American pair took down Matsuyama and Adam Scott 6-and-5 yesterday. Together, they have five straight match play wins. They went 2-0 at last year’s Ryder Cup.

The Internationals were hoping the final pairing of the day, Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, could get them out of the gutter against Max Homa and Billy Horschel. After being two down through 10, they won two of the next three holes to square the match.

The pairs tied the next four holes, but Homa had a dominant final two holes. His birdie at 17 clinched a half point, and after Pendrith birdied on 18, Homa answered with a birdie of his own, giving the U.S. the full point.

The Americans need 7.5 points to retain the cup they have won eight times in a row. There are four four-ball matches and four foursome matches tomorrow, followed by 12 singles matches Sunday.

Simply put, the Internationals need a miracle.

The U.S. team’s lead is the largest through two days, tying its dominant win in 2017 at Liberty National.

The internationals have won just once, back in 1998 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.