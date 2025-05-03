President Trump praises ‘new Golden Age’ in Kentucky Derby statement: “Reharnessing our heritage’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised the work of his administration in a statement on Saturday and shared his “best wishes” to the competitors of the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, an event he says represents an “iconic American institution.”

Trump released a statement hours before the field of 19 thoroughbreds will take their place before stampeding 1.25 miles around Churchill Downs, in front of 150,000 fans on Saturday night.

“The Kentucky Derby is not only a stakes race, but also an iconic American institution and an elegant celebration of our culture, customs, and unwavering competitive spirit,” the president’s statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When the first Kentucky Derby commenced in the spring of 1875—1 year before the 100th anniversary of American independence—our Nation was in the midst of a grand transformation. Westward expansion was underway, our industries were booming, and the promise of Manifest Destiny was beating in the hearts of 10,000 spectators gathered in hope for a united, prosperous, and triumphant American future.”

Trump’s statement went on to say that this year’s race also serves as a reminder that “we are in the early days of a new Golden Age.”

KENTUCKY DERBY 2025: SIGHTS AND SCENES FROM CHURCHILL DOWNS

“Now, as our Nation gathers for that same Derby 150 years later—and 1 year before we celebrate 250 years of independence—we recognize that we are in the early days of a new Golden Age. Before our very eyes, we are witnessing a resurgence of the American economy, a rebirth of American strength, and a restoration of the American Dream. Today, as we enjoy the venerated springtime tradition of the Kentucky Derby, my Administration pledges to continue the work of reforming our country, reharnessing our heritage, and reigniting all our greatness and glory.

“I send my best wishes for a safe and successful Kentucky Derby. May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the United States of America. May the best horse win!”

Journalism was the 3-1 favorite heading into race day. The colt will break from the No. 8 post, which has seen nine winners at Churchill Downs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The race is slated to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and will likely be a muddy one with weather forecasts predicting a 90% chance of rain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.