President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge on record-breaking home run

Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player with his 62nd home run of the year.

Everyone is sending out congratulations, including the president.

“Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make,” President Biden tweeted Tuesday.

Judge set the record in the first inning of the Yankees’ second game of a day-night doubleheader in Texas.

The Yankees hope they’ll visit Biden at the White House as World Series champions. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves had their White House visit last week.