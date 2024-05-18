Preakness Stakes 2024: Mystik Dan eyes Triple Crown, Bob Baffert returns seeking record-extending win

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The first Triple Crown winner since 2018 is on the line this weekend as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan competes in the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore this weekend.

Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert, who was not eligible to enter a horse at the Kentucky Derby because of his ban at Churchill Downs, is also making his return to the Triple Crown races on Saturday with Imagination as he seeks his record-extending ninth win at the Preakness.

Mystik Dan will be ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. in hopes of becoming the first Triple Crown winner since Baffert’s Justify won it in 2018.

“He didn’t win the Derby without the job Brian did. I’m thrilled Brian is finally getting the credit he deserves,” McPeek racing said last week.

Read below for more on the racing field, odds, and where to watch.

Who is racing, and what are the betting odds?

Mugatu (Joe Bravo) 20-1Uncle Heavy (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 20-1Catching Freedom (Flavien Prat) 7-2Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 8-5Seize the Grey (Jamie Torres) 12-1Just Steel (Joel Rosario) 12-1Tuscan Gold (Tyler Gaffalione) 9-2Imagination (Frankie Dettori) 3-1

Who are the favorites to win?

Muth, a Baffert-trained colt, was the early favorite heading into the Preakness this week until it was announced that Zedan Racing Stables had ruled the horse out after it spiked a fever.

“We are incredibly disappointed that Muth won’t be able to run in the Preakness due to high fever,” the group said in a statement Wednesday. “Based on the recommendation of our trainer, we are giving priority to the horse’s long-term health and keeping him from this race. We expect Muth to fully recover soon.”

Baffert will still have a horse entered this weekend, but the heavy favorite following Muth’s exit is none other than Kenny McPeek’s Mystik Dan.

How to watch?

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MarylandWhen: May 18, 2024Projected post time: 6:50 p.m. ETTV: NBCPurse: $2 million

