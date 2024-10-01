Power Slap competitor reveals breast implant burst during training: ‘I’m three pounds lighter’

Power Slap competitor Sheena Bathory was forced to have her breast plants removed after one of them exploded during training over the summer.

Bathory, who is a mixed martial artist as well, explained to TMZ Sports she noticed something was wrong with her body, but doctors couldn’t figure out what was going on. She told the outlet one of her friends suggested she get her implants checked out, and an MRI later revealed that one of them popped.

“We got the result, and the right one was completely broken,” Bathory told TMZ. “The next day… [doctors] immediately took them out. So, currently I am without breasts. I’m very flat, and I’m three pounds lighter.”

Bathory said she’s back to work in the gym but had to put off any potential fights until November.

“I think I will be ready because even though I feel good. I still have to bring back my performance, which is gone in these six weeks,” she added.

Bathory, the 32-year-old Hungarian competitor, is 3-0 in Power Slap. She has two knockouts under her belt.

Bathory competed in the first women’s Power Slap match back in October 2023. She knocked out Christine Wolmarans, who fell backward after the slap.

“The Hungarian Hurricane” has also fought in the Lingerie Fighting Championships.

