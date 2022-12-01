Potential top pick Will Levis to enter NFL Draft, undecided on playing in Kentucky’s bowl game

After five years and two schools, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be taking his talents to the NFL.

Levis is the fourth-highest-rated prospect on the board of ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and the second-highest quarterback on his list.

Levis made his intentions clear Wednesday night, saying he’ll declare for the draft while still being undecided on if he’ll play in Kentucky’s bowl game.

“My intentions are to enter the draft after the season,” Levis told UKBlueChips on Twitter. “I still don’t know about the bowl game yet. I talked to the coaches and people in my circle that I need to in these past couple days, and I will be making a decision soon.

“I’ll make an official announcement once I feel it’s necessary and appropriate. But I do believe after this year I’ll be declaring.”

Levis could have applied for a sixth season due to the NCAA waiver enacted during the COVID pandemic season of 2020.

Levis began his career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2021.

He threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions last year before returning for a fifth season. He also added nine touchdowns on the ground.

The Wildcats began the 2022 season 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country before losing to Ole Miss in Week 5. Levis suffered a turf toe injury, causing him to miss the game against South Carolina and his numbers to dip in his second season at Kentucky.

He finished the 2022 season throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.