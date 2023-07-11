Potential Damian Lillard trade could take ‘months,’ Trail Blazers general manager says

Seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard may have asked to leave Portland, but the career-long Trail Blazer could be waiting “months” before he dons another uniform.

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin spoke to reporters on Monday in Las Vegas and made it clear the organization will take its time in finding the best deal for the future of the team.

“I think what I’ve learned more than anything is patience is critical. Don’t be reactive, don’t jump at things to seemingly solve a problem,” Cronin said. “I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.

“So, I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands and if it takes months, it takes months.”

Lillard asked for his out on July 1 following the 2023 NBA Draft, when Portland selected Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick.

Lillard had been rumored to be looking to partner with players who would help him win right away.

In the past weeks, the Miami Heat have become the front-runners to land Lillard, with Miami being Lillard’s desired destination.

“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us,” Cronin said. “What the rest of his career looks like matters to us, and we care about that. At the same time, we have to do what’s best for us, and we’ve got to find the right deal and find the right make-up of the team that we’re going to move forward with.

“You hope that you can find that perfect situation where that lines up, and he goes to a place that he wants to, and you get the best return possible. It’s complicated, and usually it doesn’t work out just like that,” Cronin continued while pointing to past trades he has orchestrated when both sides got what they wanted.

Cronin left the door open for Lillard to return to Portland next season, saying the goal had been for him to retire with the organization.

“The goal’s always to have Dame as a Trail Blazer,” Cronin said. “Always was and always will be. We wanted him to retire a Trail Blazer so, we’re very open-minded to anytime wants to be a part of us.”