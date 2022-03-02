Possible Saquon Barkley trade not off the table as Giants deal with salary-cap issues, GM says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saquon Barkley‘s career started out great for the New York Giants.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2018 was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and started his first two seasons rushing for more than 1,000 yards and racking up 17 rushing touchdowns.

But since the 2019 season, Barkley has only played in 15 games due to injuries and the franchise will have an important decision to make when it comes to re-signing him beyond the 2022 season.

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked whether a Barkley trade would be possible.

“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to everything. Whether it’s trading player for player, I’ll listen to anybody,” Schoen said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “If it’s trading a couple of players, I’m not going to say we’re open for business on the entire roster, but if anybody is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen.

“Again, we’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and I’ll be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants.”

Barkley is one of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL when he’s healthy.

He had 593 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in 13 games with New York last season. But he split a lot of the carries with Devontae Booker, who also had 593 yards on the ground in 16 games.

Barkley will be owed more than $7.2 million in 2022, according to Spotrac.