Police cite Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders for speeding in Ohio, records show

A police officer cited Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders for speeding early Tuesday morning, according to police records obtained by ESPN.

Records say the 23-year-old quarterback’s vehicle reached speeds of 101 mph.

A Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department officer made the traffic stop after midnight Tuesday.

The Dodge TRX truck Sanders was driving was in a 60 mph zone when it was stopped. According to FOX 8, Sanders was traveling northbound Interstate 71 near Cleveland at the time.

Police did not immediately release additional incident details.

Sanders now has two options. The Browns rookie can pay a fine for what is classified a fourth-degree misdemeanor, or he can contest the ticket during a scheduled court appearance in early July.

The 2025 NFL Draft brought its fair share of surprises. But Sanders’ free fall down draft boards was the most surprising development.

The former Colorado standout entered April’s draft with many projecting him as a first-round selection. It took until the fifth round for the young signal-caller to hear his name called.

Shortly after the Browns selected him, Sanders took to social media to share a short but emotional message, “Thank you GOD.”

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is one of several quarterbacks competing for the Browns’ starting role.

While Joe Flacco brings the most experience in the group, Kenny Pickett has also started games in the NFL. Dillon Gabriel and Sanders were both part of the Browns’ 2025 draft class. Deshuan Watson vowed to return “better than ever” after reinjuring his Achilles tendon in January, but it remains to be seen whether he will take snaps in 2025.

The crowded quarterback room relegated Sanders to taking snaps with the second team for the start of Browns mandatory minicamp.

