Podcast host says Jordon Hudson ‘choreographed’ portion of Bill Belichick’s recent interview

One of Bill Belichick‘s stops among his book tour was on an episode of “The Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

Belichick’s first interview promoting the book garnered tons of media attention, when Jordon Hudson was caught on camera butting into the conversation when Belichick was asked how they met.

Belichick has credited Hudson, 24, for being the business brainiac to his brand, but he has remained mum on getting any further than that in public interviews.

But that business side of Hudson was all in on Belichick’s “Pivot” interview, according to Crowder.

“He’s all in if you talk football, but if you start talking personal stuff, he starts doing the mumble and the one-word answers, and his old lady is different. She lurks,” Crowder said on his separate radio show. “It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as GM, head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny little 95-pound girl pretty much telling him what to do.”

Crowder added, but did not elaborate on, that Hudson “choreographed the open,” which included Belichick’s accomplishments as both a coach and author.

“She was there. She kind of coordinates and brand manages. She has her paws on the situation. It’s different . . . it was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods,” Crowder continued.

Hudson was not at Belichick’s interview with “Good Morning America” last week.

According to reports, Hudson interrupted the CBS interview several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes.

Belichick released a statement saying he was “surprised” about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a “false narrative” with so-called “selectively edited clips.”

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

In the interview with The Pivot, Belichick cleared the air on Hudson’s reported involvement with “Hard Knocks,” ultimately saying that the show was not a match with UNC. He also reiterated that Hudson is not involved with UNC football, a statement that the school itself made following reports that Hudson was barred from the facility.

