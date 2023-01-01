Playoff-bound Chargers set for huge defensive boost with return of four-time Pro Bowler

The Los Angeles Chargers have played a majority of this season without possibly their best defensive player – they clinched a playoff spot last week

Sounds like a good time to get a four-time Pro Bowler back.

Joey Bosa has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play for Los Angeles on Sunday in their Week 17 matchup against the L.A. Rams.

Bosa suffered a groin injury in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and needed surgery to repair a muscle. He was designated to return from IR earlier this week.

The 27-year-old has made each of the last three Pro Bowls and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. He was the third overall pick of that year’s draft out of Ohio State. His younger brother, Nick, was the second pick the following season.

Bosa had 1.5 sacks in the Chargers’ Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders – he has 59.5 in 82 career games, reaching double-digit sacks in four seasons.

NFL Network initially reported that Bosa’s injury would require a six-week recovery, but Bosa will have missed just over three months.

After their contest against the Rams, the Chargers will head to Denver to close out their season against the Broncos. They are currently the sixth seed in the AFC, which at this point would match them up with the Cincinnati Bengals.