PJ Tucker's defense on Kevin Durant 'borderline non-basketball physical at times,' Nets coach says

One of the underlying storylines in the playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks is the matchup between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker.

Tucker’s hard-nosed defense on Durant has raised eyebrows. In Game 3, the chippy play between the two competitors drew a Nets security guard out onto the floor to break up the monotony.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tough play was seen again in Game 4. While the Bucks won and tied the series at two games apiece, Tucker committed five fouls along with his 13 points and seven rebounds.

Nets coach Steve Nash was unhappy with Tucker’s play.

KEVIN DURANT’S ‘PERSONAL BODYGUARD’ RAN ON THE COURT TO BREAK UP FIGHT WITH BUCKS’ P.J. TUCKER: REPORT

“I thought it was borderline non-basketball physical at times, but that’s the playoffs. You have to adapt and adjust. Something definitely in a sense changed from the way the game was played in Brooklyn and here in Milwaukee,” Nash said, via The Athletic.

Durant led the Nets in scoring in their Game 4 loss. He had 28 points but was 9-for-25 from the field and 1-for-8 from three-point range in 42 minutes.

Durant finished minus-23 on the court and Tucker was plus-14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tough competition is definitely going to continue as the series churns on. Game 5 is Tuesday night.