Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison announces transfer decision

Jordan Addison announced Tuesday he is transferring from Pittsburgh to USC on Thursday.

Addison’s decision to enter the transfer portal was put under the national spotlight due to the current state of the process and what role name, image and likeness (NIL) has played in those choices.

Addison was an All-American and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in his sophomore season at Pittsburgh, with first-round NFL draft pick Kenny Pickett throwing him the football. He thanked the school and coach Pat Narduzzi in his farewell message.

“Winning an ACC championship is ours forever,” Addison said. “Those true friendships will last. A part of me will always be H2P (Hail to Pitt). I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision. I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC.”

ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN REMAINS AGAINST CURRENT NIL SYSTEM, REGRETS SINGLING OUT SCHOOLS

Addison entered the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline, which means he won’t have to sit out a season before playing for USC.

The wide receiver reportedly had a relationship with Caleb Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma to USC after Lincoln Riley jumped to USC late last year.

Addison had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

USC went 4-8 last season under Clay Helton and interim coach Donte Williams. It was the school’s worst season in 30 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.