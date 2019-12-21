Pittsburgh Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster tells 'young guys' to 'be a role model' after Kameron Kelly cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut safety Kameron Kelly following his arrest outside a South Side bar early Friday morning, prompting his-now former teammates to issue a stern warning to young players in the league.

Kelly, 23, was arrested outside Mario’s South Side Saloon in Pittsburgh Friday morning after allegedly threatening a bartender and becoming agitated with police after they attempted to arrest him.

On Friday, the Steelers issued a short statement that Kelly, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in April, had been cut from the team.

“The Steelers have waived safety Kameron Kelly and promoted safety Marcus Allen, it was announced this morning,” the statement said.

The organization did not comment on the charges, which included two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, brought against Kelly.

Steelers’ wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who is the same age as his now-former teammate, told reporters inside the locker room Friday that “young guys” in the league need to act more like a “role model.”

“For all the young guys out here, just be careful, who you’re around, when you’re around. Be a role model for the team,” Smith-Schuster said.

“You never know when the times going to come for you but just be a leader and remember you’re not only representing yourself but your family, your last name, Steelernation, and your team.”

According to court documents, obtained by ESPN, police were called to the Pittsburgh bar after Kelly threatened to knock out an employee behind the bar when the jukebox skipped his music choice.

After refusing police orders to leave the bar, Kelly was arrested.

During a scuffle with law enforcement, the young safety became confrontational with arresting officers which led one to accidentally stepping on the foot of Kelly’s “girl”

Kelly allegedly threatened the officer. He had to be taken to the hospital for a split lip after an officer repeatedly punched him in the face during the struggle.

The incident was reportedly caught on police body cam.

Kelly had a strong start with the Steelers, making six tackles in the season opener against the New England Patriots but after becoming a special-teams player, he hadn’t had much game time since Week 11.