Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert proposes more rounds for 2020 NFL Draft: report

Kevin Colbert offered a unique proposal regarding the upcoming NFL Draft behind closed doors.

The Pittsburgh Steelers general manager told league officials on a conference call that teams should be awarded three extra draft picks because of the challenges they will face due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Daily News.

The NFL has decided to move forward with a virtual format for the upcoming draft, and since teams are unable to meet with potential prospects for private workouts, Colbert believes adding three extra rounds to the draft would widen a team’s margin for error, according to the newspaper.

He thinks that teams will be prone to make more mistakes without the additional evaluation time, according to the Daily News.

Teams are allowed to conduct hourlong video conference interviews with players up to three times a week with each prospect. They can interview an unlimited number of prospects as long as they disclose their list to the league office.

With that said, teams couldn’t conduct private on-field workouts due to the coronavirus guidelines, and a lot of team personnel believe that it is a major setback in evaluating the players. Some decision-makers believe that late-round picks and undrafted players will be the toughest to evaluate, according to the newspaper.

Colbert relayed his proposal before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell threatened to discipline anyone who publicly spoke out against the scheduled draft date. The NFL sent a memo Monday to all teams saying that all team facilities will be closed indefinitely.