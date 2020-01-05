Pittsburgh Penguins minor-league goalie's NHL call-up nixed over missing passport

A Pittsburgh Penguins minor-league goalie’s potential return to the NHL couldn’t have gone worse.

Casey DeSmith missed his chance to join the team in Montreal on Saturday for a game against the Canadiens because he lost his passport.

CAROLINA HURRICANES’ ERIK HAULA, WIFE KRISTEN, ANNOUNCE MISCARRIAGE

The Penguins were planning to promote DeSmith from the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the game while they let Tristan Jarry rest at home before the team returns to host the Florida Panthers.

However, the 28-year-old goalkeeper couldn’t find the proper paperwork to travel internationally and instead the team recalled goalie Emil Larmi from Wheeling of the ECHL to serve as the team’s backup to Matt Murray.

ST. LOUIS BLUES’ JORDAN BINNINGTON CHALLENGES JUSTIN BIEBER TO CONTEST, POP STAR RESPONDS

“It’s unfortunate,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It was an honest mistake. Casey’s had a lot going on in his life since last summer. He got married. He moved into a new house. He ends up going to Wilkes-Barre.”

DeSmith made his debut with the Penguins during the 2017-18 season. He played in 36 games for the Penguins last season, saving about 91 percent of shots against him and recording a 2.75 goals-against average.

DeSmith has not played in an NHL game this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luckily, the Penguins didn’t exactly need him Saturday. Pittsburgh defeated Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.