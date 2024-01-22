Pitt’s Blake Hinson gets flipped middle finger by Duke fans after historic victory

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Pittsburgh’s men’s basketball team pulled off a historic victory on the road against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils, and one player decided to let the infamous student section have it.

It was the first time since 1979 that the Panthers defeated the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium – an 80-76 victory that shocked everyone.

Panthers forward Blake Hinson, a senior forward, decided to take his elation from the win to the infamous “Cameron Crazies,” or Duke’s student section that’s right on the court.

Hinson jumped on the scorer’s table after the game to get the best look possible at the student section, a group devastated by what they witnessed.

As you’d expect, the fans’ reaction to Hinson wasn’t welcoming.

Hinson was met with some middle fingers from multiple fans as well as thumbs down shot his way. The broadcast camera caught it all, and social media had a lot to say on the matter.

“If I’m Blake Hinson I’d get that framed,” one X user wrote.

Another posted: “Truly, one of the coolest college basketball photos I’ve seen in a long time. Win on the road, hop on the scorer’s table in front of the entire wild Duke student section. Shout out Blake Hinson.”

Hinson certainly had the right to celebrate in a lively manner after dropping a game-high 24 points with eight rebounds over 37 minutes to help lead his Panthers over the Blue Devils.

Hinson is averaging a career-high 18.4 points with 5 rebounds per game in his second year with Pitt. He started his collegiate career at Ole Miss before transferring to Iowa State, where he was a medical redshirt in two straight seasons.

Guard Jaland Lowe also had 17 points with six assists for Pitts, while Ishmael Leggett tallied 11 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

It was a huge win for Pitt, who previously got blown out by Duke on their own floor, 75-53, on Jan. 9. The Panthers are now 11-7 on the year, but 2-5 in ACC conference play.