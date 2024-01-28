Pistons, Red Wings fans break out ‘Jared Goff’ chants ahead of Lions-49ers NFC Championship game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

After a couple of thrilling home playoff victories, the third-seeded Detroit Lions are heading to California to take on the top-seeded 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The winner of Sunday’s championship game will earn a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

While the Niners franchise has five Vince Lombardi trophies, the Lions have yet to even appear in a Super Bowl. The Lions win over the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round marked the first home playoff game for the franchise in several decades.

The entire city of Detroit has seemed to rally behind the Lions, even as the team prepares to play away from home this weekend. In the third quarter of the Pistons game on Saturday, fans broke out “Jared Goff! Jared Goff!” chants.

Earlier in the week, the Red Wings were leading by three goals in the third period when fans decided to break out the “Jared Goff! Jared Goff!” chants.

The chanting of the Lions quarterback’s name has not been limited to NBA and NHL sporting events in Michigan.

Videos circulating on social media revealed that the chants made their way to a high school cheer competition.

Goff called the sensation “a little different” when asked about it Friday.

“Yeah, it was sent to me last night by a few people. And yeah, pretty cool, pretty fun to be a part of a city that cares so much,” he said.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft said his playoff runs there carried little of the support he’s experiencing now.

“And obviously, the circumstances of it all kind of feeds into that,” he said. “But yeah, these fans are unbelievable. I expect to see a lot of them this weekend as well, it’ll be fun.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

