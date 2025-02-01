Pistons player misses own bobblehead night due to suspension for flagrant fouls

Detroit Pistons fans were treated to a bobblehead giveaway of big man Isaiah Stewart Friday night.

But they were unable to see Stewart in action because he wasn’t allowed to play.

Stewart was suspended for flagrant fouls assessed throughout the season.

The NBA announced Friday that Stewart would be suspended for the night’s contest after he picked up a sixth flagrant foul point this season.

Stewart picked up a flagrant foul, which prompted an automatic ejection Wednesday after he checked an opponent, Thomas Bryant, when a shot went up.

Bryant had to be held back by his teammates, and Stewart almost immediately walked off the court.

The league announced the suspension, along with a $50,000 fine for Stewart for making “inappropriate and objectionable gestures” after his ejection Wednesday in the Pistons’ 133-119 loss to the Pacers in Indiana.

The gestures were likely the apparent finger guns he pointed at the Pistons bench.

The Pistons and Pacers have history with the Malice at the Palace in 2004.

Stewart entered the game with four flagrant foul points, so the call triggered the automatic suspension based on the league’s regular-season protocols.

Despite the suspension, the Pistons still gave out Stewart bobbleheads to 5,000 fans.

The Pistons have been a pleasant surprise this season. Their 23-24 record is good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, which would put them in the play-in tournament.

Last year, the Pistons lost an NBA record 27 consecutive games, which resulted in the firing of Monty Williams despite him inking the richest deal in coaching history at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

