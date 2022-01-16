Pistons’ Cade Cunningham ejected after poster dunk, pointing toward bench

NBA officials are known for controlling games, and today’s ejection of Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham illustrates why.

A reverse slam that led to the first-year guard pointing at his victim — resulting in his second technical foul of the game and an early shower.

Watch:

Obviously, a rookie that’s won just 10 games all year shouldn’t be showboating down a twenty-piece at home to the best team (record-wise) in the NBA, but let’s keep in mind that the kid should be able to have some fun, too.

Kicking a rookie out of the game for a gesture that wasn’t demonstrative in the slightest way was a mistake the league needs to own up to.

The NBA’s current lack of accountability essentially assures us that this officiating crew will receive every check for this game on time. No ramifications for negligently sending a player home when half those fans in attendance paid to see him.

Phoenix would go on to blow out the Cunningham-less Pistons 135-108.