Pirates reliever Dennis Santana swings at fan who ‘crossed the line’ during fiery altercation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana took a swing at a fan during Thursday night’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers after saying the individual “crossed the line.”

The incident took place near the visitor’s bullpen during the seventh inning of the second game. Santana declined to discuss specifics of what prompted the altercation.

“You guys know me — I’m a calm demeanor type of person,” Santana said through an interpreter after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams I’ve played for. This guy crossed the line a few times.”

He was pressed further but declined to elaborate on what prompted him to jump and swing at the fan in the stands.

“He crossed the line, and I’d like to leave it at that. I’ve never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball.”

CONTROVERSIAL NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER AT DODGERS GAME SAYS SHE’S RECEIVED DEATH THREATS

Multiple videos shared online showed Santana approaching the area where the fan was standing. He appeared to be standing next to a security guard or officer and pointed in the direction of the fan before leaping and taking a swing. He was pulled back by a teammate before leaving the bullpen.

A Detroit Tigers spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic that the fan was ejected from the game.

Santana said he spoke to manager Don Kelly and expressed “regret” for his reaction, adding, “You know I’m a professional.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santana entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won, 8-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.