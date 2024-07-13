Pirates phenom Paul Skenes named NL starting pitcher for 2024 MLB All-Star game

2024 is the year of the rookies.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher and rookie phenom Paul Skenes had his interview on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Friday interrupted for a very good reason.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who will coach the National League All-Star team, called in to personally congratulate Skenes on being named the starting pitcher in Tuesday’s game.

“I just wanted to congratulate you. I’ve chosen you to be the starter for the National League in the 2024 All-Star game. I’m really, really excited for you. It’s an unbelievable honor and one that is so well deserved,” Lovullo said on the call.

“Thank you, sir. That’s unbelievable – that’s awesome,” a very well contained Skenes said.

“You represent so many great things that this game craves. It’s such a great story. The way you’ve come on the scene, the way you’ve done it with such humbleness – it’s noticeable. And I’ll be honored to be your manager and I’m going to be honored to be watching you throw your first pitch – super excited about that.”

Skenes seemed to contain his emotions for the most part, summarizing the surprise announcement as simply “pretty dang cool.”

But the news is more than just “cool.”

According to MLB.com, only four rookie pitchers have ever started in the All-Star game. He will also become the first Pirates pitcher to start in nearly 50 years.

Skenes’ already good week got even better on Friday. He’ll have the perfect amount of time to rest for next week’s game after he pitched a no-hitter through seven innings in Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

