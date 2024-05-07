Pirates’ Paul Skenes still ‘scheduled’ for minor league start as Olivia Dunne leads hype about call up

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans may have to wait a little bit longer to see Paul Skenes pitch for their team this season as manager Derek Shelton said he’s not yet ready to be called up.

Shelton said Monday that Skenes’ is next start is “scheduled” for Triple-A Indianapolis this weekend and that they have not talked about him starting for the Pirates “in any form or fashion.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Trying to live in a speculative world and everybody trying to figure out what is going to happen. That is putting time and energy into something we should not focus on,” Shelton added, via Audacy’s 93.7 The Fan.

Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, got Pirates fans excited on Sunday when she posted a Skenes Pirates jersey on her SnapChat account.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

MLB UMPIRE RIDICULED AFTER BRUTAL STRIKE-THREE CALL ENDS GAME AFTER 3-HOUR RAIN DELAY

But as the hype train began, his start at Triple-A Indianapolis didn’t exactly go as planned. He allowed his first home run in the minors to Buffalo Bisons’ Will Robertson. He ended up striking out four batters and was pulled after 66 pitches.

“We talk about boxes being checked, and today would be another one,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington told the station on Sunday. “It’s the first time, as a professional … that he’ll be starting a game on four days’ rest. It may not seem like a big deal, but it is the first time it’ll happen, and it’s another box to check. He’s been checking just about every box since the season started and responding incredibly well.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skenes was the first pick last year after going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts while leading LSU to the NCAA title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.