Pirates’ Jack Suwinski makes history 3-home run day vs Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski made history in Sunday’s win against the San Francisco Giants.

Suwinski hit a walk-off home run off Giants reliever Tyler Rogers to give the Pirates a 4-3 victory after losing 11 out of their last 12 games. This was Suwinski’s second game-ending home run of the season, but that is not where he entered baseball history.

The young slugger had three home runs in the win over the Giants. He became the first rookie to hit three home runs and end the game with a walk-off, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I was just like, ‘No way, man. No way that’s going. That guy is hard to hit off of. Coming from that low under there, it’s not an easy at bat,” Suwinski said.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he asked Suwinski if the outfielder was ready for a third home run and Shelton said he was told “no.”

“I was not trying to think about that,” the 23-year-old said. “You start trying to do too much, and then you just blow it or whatever. I was just trying to not think about that and just focus on what the pitcher had.”

Suwinski is the second Pirates rookie to hit three home runs in a game. The last was Andrew McCutchen in August 2009. Josh Bell was the last Pirates player to hit three dingers in a game for Pirates. He did it in July 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.