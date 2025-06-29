Pirates great and World Series champion Dave Parker dies, team announces

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most beloved figures in Pittsburgh Pirates history, Dave Parker, has died, the MLB franchise confirmed Saturday. He was 74.

Parker, affectionately known as “The Cobra,” was named to seven MLB All-Star teams. He racked up more than 2,700 hits and hit 339 homers during his storied big league career.

He received National League MVP honors for his standout 1978 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While he is best known for his tenure with the Pirates, Parker also had stints with the Cincinnati Reds, the Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers and two other MLB clubs.

COWBOYS GREAT, SUPER BOWL CHAMPION TOM RAFFERTY DEAD AT 70

Parker died less than two months before he was scheduled to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The Pirates honored Parker with a moment of silence before their home game against the New York Mets Saturday.

Parker was a key piece of the Pirates’ 1979 World Series-winning team. He was also a member of the Athletics’ 1989 World Series championship team.

The Pirates honored their former star, saying the news of Parker’s death left the franchise “heartbroken.”

OutKick’s Ricky Cobb, host of “The Ricky Cobb Show,” took to his Super 70s X feed to share his thoughts on the loss of Parker.

“I’m sad he won’t be there physically to be enshrined in Cooperstown in less than a month. But I’m happy he passed secure at last in the knowledge he will forever reside among baseball’s immortals. Have your lighter handy, St. Peter, because smoking one with the Cobra will be a privilege. #RIP,” the post concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker went public with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2013.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.