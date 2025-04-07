Pirates draw heat for removing Roberto Clemente tribute in right field

The Pittsburgh Pirates generated friction with fans during the team’s home opener as they were quick to point out that a tribute to Roberto Clemente was removed from the right-field wall.

Clemente’s No. 21 was marked near the foul pole at PNC Park to honor the late outfielder who tragically died in a plane crash while delivering aid to Nicaragua in 1972. The organization honored Clemente’s legacy with several tributes around the stadium since his death. MLB declared Sept. 15 Roberto Clemente Day.

But as the 2025 season got underway, the right-field wall tribute was replaced with a sign for the alcoholic beverage Surfside.

Roberto Clemente Jr. was among those unhappy with the move.

“Yesterday, I was shocked to learn that the Clemente 21 sign – a tribute to my father on the right wall at PNC Park at Pittsburgh – had been removed and replaced by an advertisement,” his statement on Sunday read. “The Change was made without communication or consultation with our family.

“While we appreciate that the Pirates acknowledged their failure to inform us, it reveals a broader issue: a lack of meaningful collaboration between the organization and on matters that are deeply personal and historically significant to us and the fans.”

He added that the “outpouring of support” from fans was “deeply appreciated.”

“We have always been open to building a sincere and lasting partnership with the Pirates, one grounded in respect and shared values. Our hope is that the moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, paving the way for a more thoughtful, transparent, and collaborative relationship moving forward. I intend to reach out to the Pirates to directly explore this further.”

Others reacted to the decision to remove the tribute on social media.

The Pirates reversed course on Sunday.

“We did not intend to disrespect the legacy of Roberto Clemente by adding the advertisement to the pad in right field,” team president Travis Williams said in a statement.

“When we added the advertisement to the pad, it was an oversight not to keep the No. 21 logo. This is ultimately on me, not anyone else in the organization. It was an honest mistake.”

The team said it would return the No. 21 logo.

“We have used this area for advertisements for many years. When we didn’t have a sponsor coming out of COVID, we added an additional element in 2022 to honor the legacy of Roberto,” Williams added. “It was a replica of the Three Rivers signate honoring him.

“This is in addition to the many elements throughout the ball park that honor his legacy, including the fact that the wall is named the Roberto Clemente Wall, is 21 feet tall and has two No. 21s on it.

“We want to make sure that the Clemente family understands that we intended no disrespect to their father. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Clemente family and apologize to them and our fans for our honest mistake.”