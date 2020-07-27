Pirates' Derek Shelton, umpire argue over ejection but make sure their faces were covered

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton and umpire Jordan Baker showed baseball fans Sunday how to argue with each other in a coronavirus pandemic world.

During the Pirates’ 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, Shelton came out to argue in the third inning when Baker ejected pitcher Derek Holland from the dugout for disputing balls and strikes. Shelton made sure his face was covered when he addressed Baker, while the umpire broke out his own mask.

Baker let Shelton say whatever he wanted to say. Shelton was not ejected. The first-year manager also complimented Baker at the end of the game.

“Jordan did a really good job of it. We were trying to stay distant, which we were both aware of,” Shelton said. “Then his mask broke midway though (our argument) so I wanted to make sure that my mask stayed up and he was great.

“He handled it professionally. I think it was the first time, and we were both in an unknown area, and then when I went out there later, we kind of got a chuckle out of it.”

Pittsburgh avoided the sweep for the second time in their last 14 meetings. It was Shelton’s first win as a manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.