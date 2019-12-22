Pinstripe Bowl 2019: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest preview, how to watch & more

The 2019 New Era Pinstripe Bowl will be played between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 27. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Michigan State comes into the game with a 6-6 overall record and a 4-5 Big Ten Conference record, while Wake Forest sports an 8-4 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Spartans will look to salvage their season and finish above the .500 mark in their 33rd bowl appearance. Brian Lewerke leads the offense with 2,759 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Elijah Collins, who is questionable for the game, leads with 892 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Cody White is the team’s leading receiver with 825 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Kenny Willekes has 8 1/2 sacks this season while Josiah Scott leads with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Wake Forest has won three straight bowl games going into the Pinstripe Bowl. Jamie Newman has led the offense this season with 2,693 passing yards and 23 touchdowns but may not play due to a leg injury. It could be up to Sam Hartman in this game. Cade Carney and Kenneth Walker III both have more than 550 rushing yards. Sage Surratt has 66 catches for 1,001 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season but was lost for the remainder of the year in November due to a shoulder injury. Kendall Hinton picked up the slack with 70 catches for 953 yards and three touchdowns. Amari Henderson has held down the defense with four interceptions.

The Pinstripe Bowl will be the first matchup between the two schools.

PINSTRIPE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: New Era

Date: December 27

Time: 3:20 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Location: Bronx, New York City

ODDS

Moneyline: Michigan State (-170), Wake Forest (+150)

Spread: Michigan State (-4), Wake Forest (+4)

Over/Under: 50; Over (-110), Under (-110)

